Many people look for the "Made in the USA" label when they shop, but we found some companies are now going a step further.
Not only are their products made in America, they're grown and sewn here!
Similar to the "farm-to-table" concept, companies are popping up across the country showing you exactly where in America every scrap of material came from and where it was made.
For instance, Red Land Cotton in Alabama grows, sews and processes everything in their local community.
You can trace each luxury sheet, towel and bedding item you order back to the actual American cotton field where it was picked.
"The tags are made here. We feel it adds a level of quality, and it adds the level of heart to our product," said Anna Brakefield with Red Land Cotton.
A recent survey found 65 percent of American consumers are interested in buying clothing grown and manufactured in the U.S.
The "Homegrown and Sewn" trend is spiking for wool clothing, too.
