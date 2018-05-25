STYLE & FASHION

Meghan Markle wedding dress knockoff now on sale

Now you can dress like Meghan Markle for your own fairytale wedding with this knockoff dress. (KTRK)

That was quick! Less than a week after the royal wedding, the knock-off dresses are already being unveiled.

Dressmakers are rushing to copy the Givenchy gown Meghan Markle wore on her wedding day.

Online bridal brand Floravere launched a dress called the "M. Markle" on Friday.

The company's website says the dress is inspired by Markle and incorporates signature elements of her look.

The dress is designed to be wearable by brides who are royalty in spirit.
Floravere says the dress doesn't cost hundreds of thousand of dollars like Meghan's did. You can snag their copy for $1,475.
