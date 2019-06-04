Style & Fashion

Fashion show at abandoned rice silo in northwest Houston to benefit homeless shelter

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a unique fashion experience for a good cause, you might want to head over to northwest Houston on Friday.

When Worlds Collide Productions is hosting a fashion show featuring local designers called, "The Industrial Evolution Fashion show."



It's being held at an abandoned rice silo from 1947.

"All these little places hidden in Houston are about exploring and creating an experience and making memories," explained show producer Manuel Trujillo.



The models will all be wearing local designers, and some proceeds from the show will go towards the local homeless shelter Mission of Yahweh.

To purchase tickets, click here.

