Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is releasing a new Nike shoe as a part of their 'Home and Away' shoe series.Foot Locker tweeted a video promoting the launch with Keuchel explaining how the shoe ties in to Houston's unique culture.Keuchel says, "Each person being their own is what defines the city."Foot Locker tweeted a video promoting the launch and its relation to Houston culture.The "Away" drops will be available in select cities and online on Saturday, Dec. 22.The shoes will be available in store and online.