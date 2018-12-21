STYLE & FASHION

Astros' pitcher Dallas Keuchel releases new shoe with Houston flare

EMBED </>More Videos

Foot Locker and Nike team up with Astros' pitcher Dallas Keuchel to promote the new Home and Away Collection

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel is releasing a new Nike shoe as a part of their 'Home and Away' shoe series.


Foot Locker tweeted a video promoting the launch with Keuchel explaining how the shoe ties in to Houston's unique culture.

Keuchel says, "Each person being their own is what defines the city."
Foot Locker tweeted a video promoting the launch and its relation to Houston culture.

RELATED: J.J. Watt releases new shoes in honor of the Navy SEALS
EMBED More News Videos

JJ Watt debuts new shoes



The "Away" drops will be available in select cities and online on Saturday, Dec. 22.

The shoes will be available in store and online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionshoesnikeHouston Astrosu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STYLE & FASHION
Meghan cradles baby bump during British Fashion Awards
Rockets forward unveils exclusive new sneaker collaboration
Columbia releases 1979-style Star Wars coat
Egyptian actress could face prison over revealing dress
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
Taco Cabana closes 9 restaurants in Texas
5 years of traffic nightmares near Galleria to get worse
Astros' Josh Reddick calls out Alex Bregman on Instagram
5 things to know about a government shutdown
Tire flies off dump truck and smashes vehicles on Beltway 8
Happy first day of Winter! Northwest winds are blowing cool, dry air into the Houston area.
Show More
Multiple weapons missing after smash-and-grab at gun store
Fiancé of missing Colorado mom charged with murder
Card skimmers found at gas station in Meyerland
Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove malignant growths
Teen hit by car while rollerblading dies in N. Harris County
More News