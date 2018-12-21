FAMILY & PARENTING

Terminally ill preschooler proposes to art teacher at Duke Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Terminally ill Hope Mills preschooler proposes to therapist at Duke Children's Hospital

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A 6-year-old boy battling a rare disease drew many smiles after he popped the question to an art teacher of his at Duke Children's Hospital.

Creed Kolasa, who put on an adorable show when he proposed to his good friend Ms. Alison, suffers from Duchennes, a terminal form of muscular dystrophy. He goes for weekly trial treatments to help prolong his life.


The boy knew Alison Griffin, whom he refers to as "Ms. Alison," was right for him as soon as they bonded over a love for mac and cheese.

Kolasa's proposal was heartfelt, and while Alison was more than happy to say yes, Kolasa had to call off the engagement after some of the surrounding nurses got jealous!

"Marriage is hard," Kolasa told his mom shortly after the proposal.

The cute proposal was a wonderful moment for Kolasa and his family, and it will be a moment they will certainly cherish forever.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familycancermake a wishNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Holocaust Museum set to unveil new facility in June
How to survive awkward holiday talk with the family
Mom creates Santa letter for kids with parents working Christmas
Watch: Sweet compilation of man greeting granddaughter
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Humble-area toddler left in car overnight after party dies
Two men wearing nun masks charged with robbery
Houston Weather: Good travel weather around Texas this weekend
Students raise $2K for employee whose son is battling cancer
4th grader sells Churros to buy toys for kids in need
Man accused of killing beloved community leader
DIGITAL DETOX: Resorts offer perks for handing over phones
Company restores power after family suffered 2 days in dark
Show More
Mo'ne Davis signs letter of intent for Hampton University
At least 2 dead after crash on FM 359 in Fort Bend Co.
Community helps school employee in need of Christmas miracle
Nephew reportedly confesses to murdering aunt and uncle
Christmas Village at Bayou Bend open for revelers
More News