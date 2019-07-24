Sisters meet for first time after they each received DNA kits as gifts

SEABROOK, Texas (KTRK) -- A Mother's Day present turned into the gift of a lifetime for two women who spent their lives living apart.Audrey Williams, 60, of Texas City says she always knew she had a sister, but could never find her.Williams was a young adult when she says her mother told her she had a sister, who is four years younger and was put up for adoption."That's pretty much all I knew," said Williams. "I always dreamed of maybe finding her someday and meeting her, but I didn't know where to look."Meanwhile, 56-year-old Linda France grew up with a family who told her she was adopted at an early age."In the 60's, adoptions were closed and you were not able to access records," France said. "I never tried to look to see who my mom was. Ancestry came about and here I am now."One Christmas, Williams' husband gifted her a DNA kit from Ancestry.com. She says she connected with a lot of cousins, but not the sister she longed to meet.A few months later, France's son gifted her the same kit for Mother's Day, and that's when the connection was made."I was in disbelief," France said. "I couldn't believe someone thought they were my sister. When I read the email, I'm going 'No, this can't be real. It can't be happening.' I never believed it would. When it did, I was very thankful. We're still in disbelief. (I) can't believe it's happening."After months of planning, the two finally met face-to-face Wednesday at Hobby Airport."It was just unreal," France said, who flew in from California. "I didn't see anything but her."As Williams greeted France with a homemade sign, she says she's filled with joy to finally meet her sister."I didn't know how to prepare," Williams said. "I was more happy than emotional. I cried, but not as much as she did."And their bright blue eyes is a clear indication that the two are connected."We both have mama's eyes," Williams said.France plans on spending the next few weeks with her sister to make up for lost time. They plan on taking a trip to Galveston to see the beach, and then to Waco to visit Magnolia Market."(It was a) good Mother's Day present," France said. "Better than pots and pans I asked for."