SOLDIER SURPRISE

Military dad surprises 1st grade daughter at New York school

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ Burkett has more on the heartwarming surprise.

BALDWIN, New York --
Students, staff and parents erupted in cheers as little Brooke Reyes' jaw dropped the moment she saw her military father, who was previously deployed in Dubai, walk into her school's gymnasium Friday.

Brooke's school staged a Veteran's Day lesson so 35-year-old Jason Reyes could surprise his first-grader.


Before the homecoming, a teacher called Brooke to the front of the gym and asked her about her father.

"My dad is a veteran, that he does so hard and that I miss him a lot and that he helps our country," she told her classmates.

In fact, Jason Reyes had just finished his second deployment serving in the United States Air Force as a staff sergeant. In Dubai, not only did he miss Brooke's first day of school, but he wasn't around for the birth of his newest daughter, Bianca, who was born in August.

"I held her, and I just started crying," he told reporters. "My words, my emotions, everything -- everything was just gone. I was just crying."

Sgt. Reyes will be on leave from the Air Force for at least the next two years, and he's got a lot to look forward to. Brooke said she has big plans for her dad, including many piggy back rides.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familysoldier surpriseu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOLDIER SURPRISE
Soldier in wildcat costume surprises Splendora High student
Fallen airman keeps promise of new puppy for daughters
Graduation gift: Teen surprised by brother's military homecoming
Soldier reunited with dog she rescued in Iraq
More soldier surprise
FAMILY & PARENTING
Houston father sprints with excitement during gender reveal
Meteorologist wears toddler son on her back during forecast
Starbucks announces new family care benefits for employees
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Dickinson Little League coach killed in hit-and-run crash
Pres. Trump set for Houston rally next Monday
Couple says they were mock raped at haunted house
Cool and damp weather will linger for several day
How to sign your child up for 2019 Mutton Bustin'
No 'Back to the Future' royalties for John DeLorean's widow
Woman makes choice to gets breasts removed following genetic testing
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
Show More
Houston mayor's former spokesperson facing second charge
Senate challengers Cruz and O'Rourke face-off for second time
Apartment residents upset over no electricity
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting first child
Teen shoots and kills dad trying to protect his mom
More News