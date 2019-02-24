FAMILY & PARENTING

Dove offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave

EMBED </>More Videos

Dove is offering $5K grants to dads without paid paternity leave.

Dove may be known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.

They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.

The company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than a million dollars in two years for dads across the nation.

To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.

https://www.dove.com/us/en/men-care/paternity-leave.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAnsnjBRB6EiwATkM1Xu2enD2sO9gwEuP8K1P6bq3DzetgiiOESjMN12pvP871c86MEtzqEhoCGxIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyparentingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Mom blogger's post about 'Cheat Day' lunchbox goes viral
Firefighters deliver baby boy to new adoptive family
EVERLASTING LOVE: Couple together 81 years dies days apart
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Sheriff: No likely survivors in jetliner crash near Houston
3 children in danger after being abducted in Killeen
Twin toddlers found unresponsive in backyard pool in Texas
Driver slams into DPS patrol car, killing tow truck driver
Vigil held for 12-year-old who died in Dallas gas explosion
Man shot and killed, teens detained in northwest Harris Co.
Katy supports burned dog found with fireworks taped to back
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
Show More
2 shot during robbery attempt in SE Houston, police say
Human remains found after cargo plane crash in Chambers Co.
Witnesses recall moments before cargo plane crash
Man charged with capital murder in ambush shooting
Stolen overturned 18-wheeler blocking three lanes at IH-45N
More News