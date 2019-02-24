Dove may be known for its products for women, but the company is doing something big for men.They're offering $5,000 grants for fathers who don't have access to paid paternity leave.The company's paternity leave fund aims to raise more than a million dollars in two years for dads across the nation.To receive the grant, men have to sign a pledge committing to helping companies give paternity leave to new fathers.https://www.dove.com/us/en/men-care/paternity-leave.html?gclid=CjwKCAiAnsnjBRB6EiwATkM1Xu2enD2sO9gwEuP8K1P6bq3DzetgiiOESjMN12pvP871c86MEtzqEhoCGxIQAvD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds