FAMILY & PARENTING

On day he's adopted, 4-year-old shares news: 'Up next: big brother!'

EMBED </>More Videos

Jeremiah met the woman who would become his mom when he was in the hospital in January 2017. In July 2018, he was officially adopted, and the family's exciting news didn't stop there.

MEMPHIS --
On the day 4-year-old Jeremiah was adopted into the Dickerson family last month, his family shared even more news: Jeremiah is about to become a big brother.

"Today I became a Dickerson! Up next: big brother!" reads a sign for Jeremiah from a photo shoot the family took to celebrate all their happy news.

Jordan and Cole Dickerson first heard about Jeremiah in January 2017 when he was in a Memphis children's hospital, ABC News reports. The little boy needed medical professionals to help him with his trach tube.

Jeremiah was looking for a foster family. Jordan was working in the hospital and fell in love with the little boy.

"I knew there was something different about him," Dickerson told ABC News. "I couldn't get him out of my head. I called my husband and said, 'Pray that we can bring Jeremiah home.'"

At first, Jeremiah went home with a different foster family. Jordan said she was "confused and upset" by this development, but when Jeremiah returned to the hospital, the Dickersons tried again. After foster care training and background checks, the Dickersons brought Jeremiah home with them, five months after they'd met.

"We fell in love with his smile and his joy," Jordan said. "We just knew he was going to fit in our family. There was no denying it."

More than a year later on July 16, 2018, Jeremiah was officially adopted into the family.

Now the family is looking forward to the future. Their baby girl is expected in January 2019, and Jordan said Jeremiah can't wait to teach his little sister to play baseball, basketball and dance.

"In the end, Jeremiah has blessed our family more than we could ever [imagine]," Jordan said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyadoptionsiblingsfeel goodgood newsu.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
Internet DNA test leads to emotional reunion
Kids with autism get special tour of Space Center Houston
Three Siblings Become Doctors
14-year-old with Down syndrome finds her voice through art
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Fight breaks out during Texans and 49ers joint practice
Houston Texans roll out gameday food dishes for 2018 season
The ABCs of the new school accountability system
HCC offering free classes for senior citizens
84-year-old man shot in back during morning walk in Baytown
Did you see this? Be Someone sign transformed into laser show
Legally blind Texas teen gets $10K glasses that let her see
Father killed while walking to store with son
Show More
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Man accused of assaulting boy because he wouldn't stop crying
Parkland students go back to school with tightened security
DA: Arkema's Harvey crisis planning began day of landfall
Young fan asks J.J Watt to sign T.J. Watt's Steelers jersey
More News