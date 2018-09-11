Protesters gathered at police headquarters in Dallas to speak out against the shooting death of a man by an officer who says she mistook his apartment for hers.The Dallas Morning News reports that community activists organized the rally Monday to protest last week's shooting of 26-year-old Botham Jean. Officer Amber Guyger was arrested Sunday on a manslaughter charge and released on bond.An arrest affidavit that gives a narrative of what happened was released Monday. It appeared to be based almost entirely on the officer's account.The affidavit says Guyger mistook Jean's apartment for hers and that his front door was ajar when she entered. She also told investigators that she shot Jean after he refused her verbal commands.An attorney for Jean's family, Lee Merritt, said at a news conference Monday evening that two independent witnesses have told him they heard knocking on the door in the hallway before the shooting.He said one witness reported hearing a woman's voice saying, "Let me in! Let me in!" Then they heard gunshots, after which one witness said she heard a man's voice say, "Oh my God! Why did you do that?"Merritt said he believes those were Jean's last words.Several dozen protesters blocked traffic as they marched about half a mile from police headquarters. They were also denouncing the fatal shooting of a man by a security guard on Sept. 1.Police, some on horseback, followed. Officers fired pepper balls to help control the crowd at one point.The rally ended back at the headquarters. Leaders asked protesters to return for another rally Wednesday.Guyger, 30, is a four-year veteran of the police force. She was arrested Sunday and charged with manslaughter.