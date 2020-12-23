Pasadena father of 4 identified as one of victims killed while taking out trash

By
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was shot and killed in his driveway while taking out the trash has been identified as Jose Salache Granado.

Pasadena police said Granado was taking out the trash when he was shot to death.

Last week, Ventura Pastrano, a neighbor in the area said she heard Granado's family was getting ready to leave for the holidays.

"They were loading the truck because they were going to Mexico around 5 a.m.," she said.

Granado is one of two victims killed in Pasadena just one week apart.

On Thursday, Dec. 10, about three miles away, another man was shot and killed on Red Bluff Road near the Beltway. Police said he was also shot while taking out the trash.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Granado's family with funeral expenses. On Wednesday, his family will also be selling food plates to help with expenses. The food plate sale will be at noon at 307 W. Hart Ave. Pasadena, TX.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pasadenadeadly shootingshootingman killed
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Couple dead in west Houston murder-suicide
At least 1 killed in wrong-way crash on SH-288
11 children, mom escape NW Houston house fire
Bar employee assaulted by man who refused to wear face mask
Scattered storms today then cold for Christmas Day
EquuSearch calls off search for missing 21-year-old student
Bye gingerbread house, there's a new food trend in town
Show More
'Dear Santa': Letters to North Pole reveal toll pandemic is taking on kids
Lucille's giving away thousands of meals in Third Ward today
Houston businesses fear another shutdown
Tayshia and Zac talk 'Bachelorette' engagement, Christmas in NY
Pfizer to supply 100 million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to the US
More TOP STORIES News