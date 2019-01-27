FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --On a mild winter afternoon Sunday, a large group of people gathered beside a retention pond near Bellaire and FM 1464 in Fort Bend County.
Two days before, the spot filled with balloons, candles and flowers, was a homicide scene.
It's where students walking home from school found the body of 17-year-old Jason Montes, who had been shot in the back.
"He felt lonely sometimes, but every one of these people loved him," his sister Nicole Montes said. "He had so many friends."
Jason and his two sisters were raised by their aunt, Roxanne Montes.
"He was a good kid, not in any gangs. We were going to start working out at the gym," Roxanne said. "We planned to look after our health for the new year."
Jason's cousin said the family last saw him Thursday night.
Jason completed his evening walk, because he was starting to exercise. Then Jason said he was going to make a phone call outside, but was never seen again.
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide. When Jason's body was found, he was wearing only pants. Missing were his T-shirt and jacket, as well as his cellphone.
"He never judged anyone," Nicole said. "He would go up to a homeless person and hug them. He was the sweetest guy."
The family has setup a GoFundMe to help raise money for Jason's funeral expenses.
