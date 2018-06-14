Fake nurse & real doctor hauled off by deputies from weight loss clinic

Police arrested a lady posing as a nurse, as well as the man she worked for at 'Doctor Drop It Like It's Hot' weight loss clinic in Winter Haven, Florida. (KTRK)

WINTER HAVEN, Florida --
A woman accused of impersonating a nurse has been arrested by deputies in Florida.

Jesusadelaida "Jesse' Lopez, 39, was taken away in handcuffs, along with the doctor she worked for, S. Kamal Ashraf, at 'Drop It Like It's Hot' weight loss clinic.

Ashraf is a legitimate doctor, but investigators claim he knew Lopez was not a legitimate registered nurse.

"They had this deal going. She knew she wasn't a registered nurse. The doctor knew she wasn't a registered nurse," said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd to WFTS-TV.

The DEA and the Florida Department of Health have been working with deputies in Polk County, Florida, since April before they moved in on the clinic.

The clinic was marketed as a weight loss clinic and cosmetic medical clinic.

Employees who worked at the clinic say they knew something was not right.

So far, no patients have come forward claiming their procedures had gone wrong.

Lopez is facing charges of practicing health care without a license. Ashraf has been charged with knowingly employing unlicensed persons in the practice of nursing.
