coronavirus testing

Coronavirus scammers use fake 'pop-up' COVID-19 testing sites to steal DNA, personal information in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- State and local officials in Kentucky are warning against "pop-up" COVID-19 testing sites which offer quick results for cash.

A self-proclaimed medical marketing company set up makeshift testing sites outside various churches in Louisville with workers dressed head to toe in hazmat gear.

Metro Council President David James and Louisville advocates have been hunting down who they call fake COVID-19 testers, reported WDRB.

Local officials said the scammers are charging more than $200 a test and using people's DNA and personal information.

"It's really Medicaid fraud, is what it actually is. There is no reason that you should spend $240 dollars for a COVID test," James said. "And they're using the same gloves on Person A that they used on Person B, that they used on Person C."

Officials said the group may be from Illinois, and believe they are the same people who claimed to test people's DNA for diseases last year.

"They're the scum of the Earth and they're preying on the poorest of the poor, and I'm going to do everything in my power to get them the [explicit] out of Kentucky," James said.

The experts at the Better Business Bureau warn that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckyillinoiscoronavirus testingcoronavirusscamscoronavirus test
CORONAVIRUS TESTING
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
Man who lost mother to COVID-19 mourning in quarantine
Texas COVID-19 cases exceed 6,000
Federal health teams leaving soon, Mayor Turner says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 testing site opens for 2 specific groups today
18-year-old said she was willfully spreading COVID-19, police say
Rice to begin housing Texas Medical Center employees
Nurse shows how fast germs spread even with gloves
Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives
Kroger testing one-way aisles as COVID-19 precaution
Temperatures continue to climb through mid-week
Show More
Man accused of spitting and coughing on food at grocery store
Avoid excess grocery trips with these ingredient swaps
Dallas couple live streams wedding ceremony
Dave Ward's wife's out of ICU during double pneumonia battle
DPS troopers screen travelers at Louisiana state line
More TOP STORIES News