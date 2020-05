Amazon to mass-produce face shields, make available at-cost online for frontline workers and general customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED >More News Videos Frontline healthcare workers continue to be among the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amazon announced in a company blog Thursday it will start mass-producing face shields and list them at-cost on Amazon.com in the next few weeks.The company hopes to make hundreds of thousands available over the next few weeks and said it will list them at a "significantly lower price," almost a third of the cost. It will also prioritize frontline workers.The idea stems from Amazon engineers working with a 3D printing community group in Washington.The shields are National Institutes of Health-approved and available via an open source license for 3D printing and injection molding.Amazon has donated 10,000 face shields so far and will deliver another 20,000 in the coming weeks.