Health & Fitness

Southwest joins other airlines requiring passengers to wear face masks

Southwest is the latest major U.S. airline to issue a mandatory requirement for passengers to wear face masks.

Beginning May 11, customers will be required to wear face coverings while onboard. Beginning May 3, employees who interact with travelers will start wearing face masks. If a customer forgets their mask, Southwest will have one available for them.

Other major U.S. airlines have also announced similar policy shifts.

Starting May 4, passengers on United, Delta, JetBlue, Lufthansa and Cape Air will be required to wear masks. Customers will have to wear face masks on Frontier Airlines starting May 8, and American and Alaska Airlines on May 11.

This requirement is already in place on Air Canada.

Other forms of social distancing policies are also in place for the companis, including blocking middle seats, limiting the number of passengers, and altering the boarding process to limit person-to-person contact.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssafetyhealthunited airlinesface masklufthansaamerican airlinesairlinecovid 19 pandemicalaska airlinesjetbluesouthwest airlinescovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former Blue Bell CEO charged in 2015 listeria outbreak
FDA allows emergency use of drug to treat coronavirus
Ex-boyfriend charged with murdering daughter of Harris Co. deputy
Shoppers get glimpse of new reality as Houston retailers reopen
Harris Co. judge says reopenings shouldn't be 'celebration'
Single mom of 4 grateful after Lakewood Church giveaway
Some restaurants reopening, but government warnings raise concerns
Show More
Beaches busy in Galveston on reopening day
Hot weekend, but two cool fronts visit Houston next week
Triple J's Smokehouse waits to reopen dining room
Large crowds gather to protest stay-at-home orders
Restaurants back open but with some changes
More TOP STORIES News