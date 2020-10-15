Houston woman makes masks to help COVID-19 and cancer patients

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rebecca Wechter, an athletic trainer at St. Agnes Academy, first came up with the idea of making masks when she discovered leftover fabric in a closet.The idea then grew to making face coverings for her family and friends. When people encouraged Wechter to sell the masks, she came up with a plan to help people who were battling COVID-19 and cancer.The money raised from the masks will go towards the Snowdrop Foundation, which provides scholarships for college-bound pediatric cancer patients and childhood cancer survivors. The foundation also raises funds and awareness for childhood cancer research.Wechter has raised over $800 for the Snowdrop Foundation so far, and plans to keep selling the masks as long as they are needed.Children's masks are $4, and adult masks are $5.If you would like to order from Wechter, you can email her at wechtermasks@outlook.com.