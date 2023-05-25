Joel Siegel profiled Carrie Fisher back on May 23, 1983, the day 'Return of the Jedi' opened in theaters.

Vault: Carrie Fisher reflects on Leia as 'Return of the Jedi' released in theaters on May 25, 1983

NEW YORK -- Forty years ago, on May 25, 1983 the "Star Wars" classic "Return of the Jedi" was released in theaters.

On that day, Eyewitness News Entertainment Reporter Joel Siegel spoke with actress Carrie Fisher about how the "Star Wars" movies, and the role of Princess Leia Organa, specifically, became a big part of her life.

"I've been doing them for seven years now, since I was 19, so I've grown up with them. So, it's just, now, it's like the completion of a story that I love. It's, you know, you're almost prejudice with it, really, but it's like a family, you know, we've all been together during the seven years," Fisher said.

Fisher went on to play Princess Leia over six films, morphing from a princess to a general leading the forces of good in its fight against oppressive regimes aiming to control a galaxy far, far away.

She died in 2016 at age 60, leaving behind a legion of fans.

The film ended the original "Star Wars" trilogy which inspired rabid fandom and spawned countless films and television shows.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Lucasfilm Ltd. and this ABC station.

MORE: Celebrating 40 years of 'Return of the Jedi' with Billy Dee Williams