A 13-year-old boy says he was abducted from a bus stop Monday afternoon, robbed and assaulted because of his race.Michelle Lee, the victim's mother, called police when her 13-year-old son Zavion Parker never returned home from school.The boy told authorities that five teenage boys approached him and forced him into a red truck with flames.A witness driving down Wayside near the Northeast YMCA told authorities that she spotted the teen running with a torn shirt and no shoes.Elite MMA says it is good for every child to know what to do if something similar were to happen.Children as young as 4 years old can learn mixed martial arts at Elite MMA and carry those takeaways for a lifetime.Eric Williams says he heard about what happened to Parker and said evil like that can strike anywhere, at anytime."You're going to see them coming with different attacks, punches, grabbing him from the back, and he'll be demonstrating different techniques you may be able to use to defend yourself," Williams said.An investigation into the alleged abduction is still ongoing.