A flipped car, a crushed fence and three teens charged with aggravated robbery. That was the scene on Kuykendahl Road following a quick pursuit by Precinct 4 Friday night.Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said, "Every year when school lets out for the summer, that weekend is a big weekend for us. Our calls increase, crime increases, there are more targets out on the street."Herman said Friday night's chase and arrests happened on the first night of a summer initiative to increase patrols in north Harris County.A constable lieutenant can be seen briefing both deputy constables and sheriff's deputies in a picture taken at roll call at just one of the headquarters. The Precinct 4 Constable's Office and Harris County Sheriff's Office are increasing the number of deputies across more than 500-square miles."We are covering from 290 across to Atascocita, and we have added dozens and dozens of extra boots on the ground," said Herman.The teens are accused of entering a Spring store on the North Freeway demanding goods and cash. They didn't get far, deputies were nearby and chased them, catching two at the scene and a third with a canine.Aaron Patrick is charged with aggravated robbery, evading in a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Tony Ray Davis is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a third juvenile is also charged."With the amount of police officers out here on the street in Pct. 4, our catch rate is very good," said Herman.He added they will never stop all crime, but this team effort gives them a great chance of controlling it.