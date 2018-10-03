Ex-Texas City officer gets probation in Christmas cash theft

EMBED </>More Videos

Linnard Ray Crouch pleaded guilty to stealing money from a man as he was dying from a heart attack.

TEXAS CITY, Texas --
A former Texas City police officer must serve 10 years of probation in a plea deal over more than $2,000 in Christmas present money stolen from a man who suffered a fatal heart attack.

The Galveston County Daily News reports Linnard Ray Crouch pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced Tuesday. An unrelated assault count was dismissed.

Crouch in December 2016 responded to a vehicle stopped on a road.

Widow settles lawsuit with Texas City after officer caught stealing from her dying husband

Driver James Mabe's wife had given him $2,400 to buy Christmas presents. A family attorney says officials aren't sure if Mabe had already died when the money was stolen.

Crouch, at the hospital, gave the now-widow a bag containing several hundred dollars.

Relatives reported the theft. Crouch resigned in January 2017.

The family's lawsuit against Texas City and Crouch was settled.

Former Texas City officer accused of theft allegedly rammed girlfriend's car
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
officer chargedtexas newssentencingtheftheart attackTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation now complete, Sen. McConnell says
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Buried deep under MD Anderson is a decades old secret
Dozens of Astros playoff tickets sent to woman's home by mistake
Death of Rice football star being investigated as a homicide
This bottle of Macallan whiskey just sold for $1.1 million
Mom with booze-filled sippy cup allegedly drove drunk with child
Show More
Teen accused of exchanging pot brownies for homecoming votes
Student killed in fiery school bus crash near Dallas
Woman accused of running brothel near two Atascocita schools
Violent brawl breaks out between school employee and student
Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
More News