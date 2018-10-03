Ex-Texas City officer gets probation in Christmas cash theft

A former Texas City police officer must serve 10 years of probation in a plea deal over more than $2,000 in Christmas present money stolen from a man who suffered a fatal heart attack.The Galveston County Daily News reports Linnard Ray Crouch pleaded guilty to theft and was sentenced Tuesday. An unrelated assault count was dismissed.Crouch in December 2016 responded to a vehicle stopped on a road.Driver James Mabe's wife had given him $2,400 to buy Christmas presents. A family attorney says officials aren't sure if Mabe had already died when the money was stolen.Crouch, at the hospital, gave the now-widow a bag containing several hundred dollars.Relatives reported the theft. Crouch resigned in January 2017.The family's lawsuit against Texas City and Crouch was settled.