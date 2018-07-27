Widow settles lawsuit with Texas City after officer caught stealing from her dying husband

EMBED </>More Videos

Linda Mabe sued Texas City after an officer was caught on bodycam stealing more than $2,000 from her husband as he was dying. (KTRK)

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
The widow of a man who had money stolen from his pocket by a police officer after suffering a heart attack has settled a lawsuit with Texas City.

Linda Mabe sued the city and Officer Linnard Crouch.

According to Mabe's lawsuit, Crouch was caught on bodycam video taking more than $2,000 from Jim Mabe's pocket as he was dying from a heart attack.

The money was supposed to be used to buy presents just before Christmas in 2016.

Crouch was eventually fired and charged with theft.

Former Texas City officer accused of theft allegedly rammed girlfriend's car
EMBED More News Videos

A former Texas City officer allegedly rammed his girlfriend's car.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuittheftsettlementtexas citytexas newsheart attackTexas City
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Exploding lava bomb burns Houston woman on Hawaiian tour
Galveston businesses cash in on blue water boom
Mother of 2 beaten over shopping cart in Walmart parking lot
Houston's Texas-shaped lazy river now open to the public
Atascocita fatal crash suspect visited victims' memorial site
Largest cricket complex in America coming to Houston
Credit card skimmers discovered at gas stations in Harris Co.
Woman claims SW Houston groomer lost her dog
Show More
Sketch released of suspect in Houston taco truck sex assaults
Clint Capela staying with Rockets on reported $90M extension
Opening date delayed again for Grand Texas Theme Parks
Study shows dogs can read human emotions
Investigators seek tips in dozens of unsolved murders
More News