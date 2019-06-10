Former minister gets 10 years in prison for stealing $800,000 from First Baptist Church

JUST IN: Mugshot released of former minister accused of stealing $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Churchhttps://t.co/3XRLjnJPah pic.twitter.com/gezXbdFnN0 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 11, 2018

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A former minister who admitted to stealing more than $800,000 from Houston's First Baptist Church is headed to prison for a decade.Prosecutors say Jerrell G. Altic, 40, embezzled the money over a six-year period that ended in November 2017. Altic's attorney says Altic has admitted to stealing the money.On Monday, Altic was sentenced to 10 years in prison.The district attorney says Altic used the money to fund overseas trips, get a doctorate from Lancaster Bible School and live outside of his means. While prosecutors declined to detail how the theft took place, they said it was by a series of misrepresentations and forgery."He's cooperating fully with the district attorney's office," said James Alston, Altic's attorney. "He feels horrible for what has happened and the pain that has caused everyone at the church and his family members, and he would want me to tell everyone that he's sorry."Alston went on to say Altic "knew this day was coming."In December, First Baptist Church released the following statement, signed by Senior Pastor Gregg Matte and Deacon Chairman Craig Bloodworth: