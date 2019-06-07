Ex-Harris Co. deputy accused of forcing sex while on duty

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5285123" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "THAT WAS (EXPLETIVE) STUPID": A Harris County Sheriff's deputy could face charges for laying hands on a man after encouraging him to slap him.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A former Harris County deputy constable is accused of following a woman to her home and forcing sex with her last summer, a source told ABC13.Criminal documents state 37-year-old Richard Cornejo was indicted Wednesday on two counts of sexual assault. He was taken into custody Thursday.Cornejo was first sworn as a deputy with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office in June 2016.According to the documents, the sexual assault took place on July 28, 2018. An ABC13 source stated Cornejo found a woman passed out in a vehicle outside of an after hours nightclub. At some point, Cornejo followed the woman to her home, where the alleged encounter took place.Constable Mark Herman told ABC13 Cornejo was fired from the constable's office late last year. He released this statement concerning the case: