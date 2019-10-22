Amber Alert issued after ex-girlfriend threatens to kill 3-year-old: Police

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes.

He was last seen in southwest Houston near Gessner Rd. and Bellaire Blvd.

Authorities say 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno took Clayber at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Urbina-Centeno is the ex-girlfriend of the child's mother, Maria Garcia-Reyes.

Urbina-Centeno reportedly told Garcia-Reyes, "I'm going to kill your son, so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me."

According to authorities, the suspect then left with the child in a gray, four-door Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate LXR1070. Police say Garcia-Reyes tried to follow Urbina-Centeno, but hasn't been seen since.

Clayber is described as approximately 3 ft. tall and weighs 45 pounds. with dark black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing sandals and a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the missing child or mother is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonamber alertmissing boy
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of sex trafficked girl hopes her death saves others
What JJ Watt and Simone Biles will be doing at the World Series
Several veteran Astros looking for first World Series ring
Astros star offers fans chance to win tickets to World Series
Woman says 2 men 'politely' stole car at gunpoint
Goodwill Outlet helps you upgrade your Astros gear for cheap
Carlos Correa's flapjacks and other Astros' pregame rituals
Show More
Which Astros would be great as president and VP?
Nationals' star Anthony Rendon played at Lamar HS
This is how Houston looks during the World Series
Man arrested for pointing gun at church congregation
Here's how cold it will get tonight where you live
More TOP STORIES News