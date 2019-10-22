Amber Alert issued after ex-girlfriend threatens to kill 3-year-old: Police

HOUSTON, TEXAS (KTRK) -- An Amber Alert has been issued for 3-year-old Clayber Victor Larosa-Reyes.He was last seen in southwest Houston near Gessner Rd. and Bellaire Blvd.Authorities say 26-year-old Ingrid Urbina-Centeno took Clayber at 12:15 p.m. Monday. Urbina-Centeno is the ex-girlfriend of the child's mother, Maria Garcia-Reyes.Urbina-Centeno reportedly told Garcia-Reyes, "I'm going to kill your son, so it hurts you the way it hurt me when you left me."According to authorities, the suspect then left with the child in a gray, four-door Toyota Corolla with Texas license plate LXR1070. Police say Garcia-Reyes tried to follow Urbina-Centeno, but hasn't been seen since.Clayber is described as approximately 3 ft. tall and weighs 45 pounds. with dark black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing sandals and a white T-shirt.Anyone with information regarding the missing child or mother is asked to immediately call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600.