Sports

Westfield Trio headed to Naval Academy honored with parade

By Joseph Gleason
SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Everybody loves a great parade!

Spring Westfield seniors Marcus "Tiki" Moore, Jr., Leonard "Trey" Cummings III and Timothy Hardiman II said they were honored with a community parade Saturday in north Houston.

The idea came from Moore's mom Kashawna after seeing her son feel down because his season was canceled due to COVID-19.

All three seniors will further their education and football career at the Naval Academy next year.

It is the first time in Navy's history to bring in three players from the same school, the same year, so that speaks to the athletic and academic ability of the Westfield trio.

During an interview with ABC13, each athlete explained what an honor it is to further their academia at such a prestigious institution, setting them up for the next chapter in their lives.

Family and friends joined the celebration with a parade for the boys where fans decorated their cars and honked for their favorite senior.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnavyhigh school sportsgood sports
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Relive Sunday's epic Houston fly over with 30 vintage planes
Dave Ward's Houston: History soars at Lone Star Flight Museum
Here are the new COVID-19 test sites opening this week
Jay-Z demands justice for Georgia man killed while jogging
3 dead after vehicle crashes into pole along North Freeway
ABC13 moms share quarantine moments with their kids
The week ahead starts sunny, ends stormy in Houston
Show More
Doctor documents full flight from NJ to SF amid pandemic
COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries county-by-county
Authorities investigating mystery of dead body found
Why 'temporary' layoffs may be permanent
Man jumps onto moving tanker truck on freeway for wine
More TOP STORIES News