Westfield Trio headed to Naval Academy honored with parade

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Everybody loves a great parade!Spring Westfield seniors Marcus "Tiki" Moore, Jr., Leonard "Trey" Cummings III and Timothy Hardiman II said they were honored with a community parade Saturday in north Houston.The idea came from Moore's mom Kashawna after seeing her son feel down because his season was canceled due to COVID-19.All three seniors will further their education and football career at the Naval Academy next year.It is the first time in Navy's history to bring in three players from the same school, the same year, so that speaks to the athletic and academic ability of the Westfield trio.During an interview with ABC13, each athlete explained what an honor it is to further their academia at such a prestigious institution, setting them up for the next chapter in their lives.Family and friends joined the celebration with a parade for the boys where fans decorated their cars and honked for their favorite senior.