Teen drowns at Crystal Beach after grandmother lost sight of him

GALEVSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old boy drowned on Sunday during a trip to Crystal Beach with his grandmother.According to Galveston County Sheriff's office, the boy had just arrived to the beach with his grandmother.She was reportedly getting something out of their vehicle when she lost track of him.The grandmother called officials about 45 minutes after realizing he was gone.The teens body was later recovered nearly 1/10ths of a mile away from the beach. He was pronounced dead at the scene.GCSO believes the surf may have been pretty rough in the area due to Tropical Storm Cristobal.