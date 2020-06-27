Coronavirus

U.S. citizens likely to be banned from traveling to Europe amid COVID-19

Most Americans may soon be prohibited from stepping foot on European soil.

ABC News confirmed Friday that the European Union is assembling a list of countries, including the United States, whose citizens will be banned from nonessential travel due to high COVID-19 infection rates.

SEE RELATED STORY: US citizens unlikely to be allowed into Europe as borders reopen amid coronavirus pandemic

The list pending final approval could go into effect July 1.

In April, Texas even saw domestic travel bans.

Gov. Greg Abbott restricted travel to Louisiana and had issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine to include people who've traveled from there.

SEE RELATED STORY: No more restrictions on people driving from Louisiana, Gov. Abbott says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelair traveltravelcoronaviruseuropean unionu.s. & worldeurope
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Texas can choose who can vote by mail, US Supreme Court said
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hidalgo wants authority to issue 2nd stay-at-home order
The faces of COVID-19: Patients share their experience
Dust is here, when will it leave?
Body found burned near dumpster on Houston's north side
Silver Alert discontinued for elderly man in Alvin
Breakdown of mask orders in Harris and surrounding counties
Skills over degrees in federal hiring moving forward: Trump
Show More
No, the DOJ isn't handing out 'face mask exempt' cards
Judge: U.S. must free migrant children from family detention
Harris Co. judge moves COVID-19 threat level to red
HAR no longer using 'master' to describe bedrooms
Rockets kick off season return with rivalry game
More TOP STORIES News