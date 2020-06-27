U.S. citizens likely to be banned from traveling to Europe amid COVID-19

Most Americans may soon be prohibited from stepping foot on European soil.ABC News confirmed Friday that the European Union is assembling a list of countries, including the United States, whose citizens will be banned from nonessential travel due to high COVID-19 infection rates.The list pending final approval could go into effect July 1.In April, Texas even saw domestic travel bans.Gov. Greg Abbott restricted travel to Louisiana and had issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine to include people who've traveled from there.