U.S. citizens likely to be banned from traveling to Europe amid COVID-19

Most Americans may soon be prohibited from stepping foot on European soil.
ABC News confirmed Friday that the European Union is assembling a list of countries, including the United States, whose citizens will be banned from nonessential travel due to high COVID-19 infection rates.
The list pending final approval could go into effect July 1.
In April, Texas even saw domestic travel bans.
Gov. Greg Abbott restricted travel to Louisiana and had issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine to include people who've traveled from there.
