No more restrictions on people driving from Louisiana, Gov. Abbott says

Phase 1 of TX's ongoing plan to safely & strategically open begins on May 1st.



Certain services & activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy. @TexasDSHS issued min. standard health protocols to minimize the spread of #COVID19.https://t.co/OLTFlaO9q0 pic.twitter.com/OBWGPnCjFr — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 27, 2020

"My prior executive order about travel from New Orleans covered air travel from New Orleans into the state of Texas," said Gov. Abbott during a press conference on Sunday, March 29. "Now, I am updating that executive order to also include travel by road."

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- As Texas gets ready to slowly reopen this week, Gov. Greg Abbott is lifting restrictions on people traveling from Louisiana.Last month, Abbott issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine to include people who've traveled from the entire state of Louisiana by road or air and by air from 10 other states.Now, Abbott says those people will no longer have to self-quarantine beginning Friday, May 1.The mandatory quarantine, however, will still apply for the following states and cities: California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami.Last month, the Department of Public Safety enforced the order at entry points from Louisiana.Individuals received visits from troopers to ensure they were complying with the order. The individuals weren't allowed to go out in public, and were only allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.Those who didn't follow the guidelines of the order were subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.