No more restrictions on people driving from Louisiana, Gov. Abbott says

Last month, Abbott issued a mandatory 14-day quarantine to include people who've traveled from the entire state of Louisiana by road or air and by air from 10 other states.
Now, Abbott says those people will no longer have to self-quarantine beginning Friday, May 1.
Phase 1 of TX's ongoing plan to safely & strategically open begins on May 1st.— Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 27, 2020
Certain services & activities are allowed to open with limited occupancy. @TexasDSHS issued min. standard health protocols to minimize the spread of #COVID19.https://t.co/OLTFlaO9q0 pic.twitter.com/OBWGPnCjFr
The mandatory quarantine, however, will still apply for the following states and cities: California, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, and Miami.
Last month, the Department of Public Safety enforced the order at entry points from Louisiana.
Individuals received visits from troopers to ensure they were complying with the order. The individuals weren't allowed to go out in public, and were only allowed visitation from doctors or physicians.
Those who didn't follow the guidelines of the order were subject to a $1,000 fine or 180 days in jail.
RELATED STORIES
President Trump declares major disaster in Texas due to coronavirus
Texas declares health disaster, leaving take-out only restaurants open
The video above is from a previous story.