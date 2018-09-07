Escaped inmate arrested by task force after day on the run

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate still on the run after police arrest wrong person

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An inmate who escaped custody from a courthouse on Thursday has been arrested by task force officers in north Harris County.

Authorities have been searching for 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon since he disappeared.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Friday that members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force tracked Momon down at a home in the 21800 block of N. Werrington Way.

Deputies described Momon as a violent felony suspect.

His arrest comes just one day after another man was detained in the underground tunnels in downtown Houston. Police determined the man was not Momon and released him after consulting with the sheriff's office.

Momon was on the 11th floor of the courthouse when a judge revoked his bond for failing a drug test, according to authorities. That is when Momon ran from the court.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escaped prisonermanhuntHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Ex-Texas Children's employee accused of possessing child porn
Rapper Mac Miller's home scene of death investigation, police say
3 Waller football players held together by brotherly bond
Off the field, Brenham QB excels in school and raising animals
Blue Bell gives scoop on Brenham ahead of football team's game
Olympian Steven Lopez permanently banned from SafeSport
Dallas officer charged after shooting man in wrong apartment
Officers find marijuana and Xanax during Sugar Land drug bust
Show More
Man accused of killing wife washed blood off his hands at bank
Sealy ISD students take action after bus driver has a heart attack
Southwest passengers in Texas possibly exposed to measles
Chase suspect jumps on train to escape police in NE Houston
Man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to children
More News