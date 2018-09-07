Escaped inmate arrested by task force after day on the run

BREAKING: Members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, which includes HCSO, have just captured Jaqualyn Momon w/o incident at a home in the 21800 block of N. Werrington Way. He is a felony suspect who fled the courthouse Thursday after being ordered arrested. #hounews pic.twitter.com/Kk9uB7dYYl — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 7, 2018

An inmate who escaped custody from a courthouse on Thursday has been arrested by task force officers in north Harris County.Authorities have been searching for 21-year-old Jaquaylyn Momon since he disappeared.The Harris County Sheriff's Office said Friday that members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force tracked Momon down at a home in the 21800 block of N. Werrington Way.Deputies described Momon as a violent felony suspect.His arrest comes just one day after another man was detained in the underground tunnels in downtown Houston. Police determined the man was not Momon and released him after consulting with the sheriff's office.Momon was on the 11th floor of the courthouse when a judge revoked his bond for failing a drug test, according to authorities. That is when Momon ran from the court.