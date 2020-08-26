Eric, Tiffany Trump to tout father's accomplishments, MAGA movement at Republican convention

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6386827" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Speakers from night 1 of the 2020 Republican National Convention: VIDEOS (1 of 16) Sen. Tim Scott speaks at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Monday, Aug. 24.

WASHINGTON -- Two more of President Donald Trump's children will take to the Republican National Convention stage to make the case for their father's reelection campaign.Eric Trump, the third eldest, is anticipated to highlight the president's first four years in office and his continued fight for "America's forgotten workers," according to the Trump campaign.Tiffany Trump is expected to highlight "how 'Make America Great Again' is not just a slogan for President Trump," according to the campaign.The siblings join a list of Trump relatives who spoke or are scheduled to speak at the Republican convention.The president's wife, Melania Trump, is delivering Tuesday evening's keynote address, and Donald Trump Jr. took the second-to-last speaking slot Monday night.Trump Jr. ridiculed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden with name-calling in a fiery speech and painted his father's opponent for the presidency as part of a movement aimed at stripping the nation of its most basic freedoms.Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka and daughter-in-law Lara are also on the RNC schedule.As on the night before, Trump himself is expected to play "a significant role" in the prime-time programming, a campaign spokesman said.