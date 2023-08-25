On top of this, Houstonians had also already been asked to voluntarily limit outdoor water usage due to the ongoing intense heat and lack of significant rainfall.

ERCOT issues conservation appeal Friday as Texans projected to use more energy the grid can supply

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For the fourth time in nine days, residents are being asked by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to conserve energy.

This comes as Houstonians brave another hot day with highs climbing up above 100 degrees.

On Friday, ERCOT issued a conservation appeal from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to "low wind-power generation and high demand," adding that businesses and residents should only cut back on energy if it's safe to do so.

A 23-day streak of temperatures over 100 degrees came to an end on Tuesday, coming just one day shy of tying with the 2011 record. Still, 100-degree weather is forecasted to return after the one-day break this week.