Arts & Entertainment

On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards

EMBED <>More Videos

On the Red Carpet previews the 2022 ESPY Awards

LOS ANGELES -- On The Red Carpet has everything you need to know ahead of the ESPY Awards airing Wednesday July 20 at 8/7c on ABC.

We'll take a look at the host of the ESPYs, NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry and talk about this year's nominees.

Plus, our style expert Roshumba shares her list of the best dressed athletes.

Get all this and more in the full episode of On The Red Carpet featured in the player above!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentaward showsathletesespy awardssportsstephen curry
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Expect delays after another weekend of closures on I-610 and I-69
Altuve's latest injury could sideline Astro through All-Star Game
Emu spotted running from Houston police in Greenspoint area
Scattered showers and storms developing this afternoon
How Texas and Florida responded differently after school shootings
Driver of big rig accused of near-fatal collision, police say
Houston Texans settle 30 claims related to Deshaun Watson allegations
Show More
Ivana Trump's cause of death released by medical examiner
Waterspout winds push child on shore along Galveston Island
2 men in stolen car tried to run deputy over before chase, Pct. 4 says
Women steal $1,000 worth of clothes from Dick's Sporting Goods: Video
Griner lawyer: WNBA star had doctor's note for cannabis use
More TOP STORIES News