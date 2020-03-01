Entire village in Switzerland ordered to evacuate for leftover WWII ammunition cleanup

MITHOLZ, Switzerland -- An entire village in Switzerland has been ordered to evacuate by the Swiss government.

The small town of Mitholz is home to about 170 resident and has become a crumbling ammunition depot left over from WWII.

Swiss officials say it could take up to 10 years to remove the tons of explosives and weapons piled there.

The clean up won't start until 2031, and could cost more than $1 billion Swiss Francs (about $1.03 billion) because of the amount of preparation needed.

The government plans to buy homes for all of the displaced residents.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
explosives foundevacuationhomelessworld war ii
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pete Buttigieg to suspend presidential campaign: ABC News
Houston Roughnecks take on Dallas Renegades
Coronavirus fears spark change of "Be Someone' graffiti
Mayor Turner sends message to Houstonians about coronavirus
Looking ahead: Strong storms possible next week
CERAWeek 2020 conference in Houston cancelled
1 dead in officer-involved shooting in east Harris Co.
Show More
6-year-old hit by truck while waiting for school bus dies
Man arrested after 13-year-old said he paid her to have sex
US confirms 2 new coronavirus cases in Washington after death
US airlines cancel flights to Milan as coronavirus infections rise
Police investigate 2 crimes near each other around same time
More TOP STORIES News