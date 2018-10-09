AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

XXXTentacion posthumously wins American Music Award for "17"

EMBED </>More Videos

XXXTentacion won the American Music Award for favorite soul/R&B album just months after he was killed in a robbery at a Florida motorcycle dealership. (Matias J. Ocner/Miami Herald/TNS via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
XXXTentacion won the American Music Award for favorite soul/R&B album just months after he was shot and killed in a robbery.

The Florida rapper, a streaming juggernaut, won for his 2017 debut "17" and was also nominated for new artist of the year. Cleopatra Bernard, XXXTentacion's mother, accepted the award in his honor.


"I am honored to accept this award on behalf of my son. I would like to thank the AMAs, his fans and to everyone who made this possible: thank you guys, so much," Bernard said. "I appreciate this."

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was killed June 18, 2018, in a robbery at a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida. He was 20. Four suspects have been indicted in connection with the rapper's murder.

XXXTentacion also won best new artist at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier in October.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsmusic newsrapperaward showsrap musicgun violenceu.s. & worldflorida
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Tracee Ellis Ross excited to host AMAs for second time
Here are your 2017 AMA winners
More american music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2018 American Music Awards winners
10 fans injured at rapper Phora's event in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
ASTROS v. RED SOX: Houston to face Boston in ALCS
Here's what your favorite Astros players are driving
Crosby ISD's financial crisis could lead to layoffs and cuts
Woman says thief using boyfriend's photos to catfish victims
Trucker cuts off car in traffic and confronts driver
Police union, mayor only 2 donors against fire pay campaign
Inmates who escaped jail in trash cans captured
Body found in flooded manhole during search for missing man
Show More
FREE CAR WASHES: Quick Quack Car Wash to open in Cypress
This 5-month-old is about to visit every state in the US
Couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Children over 12 face jail time for trick-or-treating
Stranger pays for Cy-Woods students' homecoming dinners
More News