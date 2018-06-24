ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

TUPAC: DEAD OR ALIVE? Sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years

Tupac fans and conspiracy theorists alike believe the rapper is still alive and might even return to the stage one day. (AP Images) (KTRK)

Is Tupac alive?

Nearly a dozen alleged sightings since 2001 have fueled a long-standing conspiracy theory that the rapper will return sometime after faking his own death in 1996.

A Somali man told British tabloid The Mirror he spotted Makaveli inside a car in February 2018.

A Google search reveals locations of other 2Pac sightings:
  • 2001: New York
  • 2004: Cuba
  • 2012: Sweden; Los Angeles, California
  • 2014: Boston; Los Angeles, California
  • 2015: California
  • 2017: New Jersey
  • 2018: Somalia

Tupac was shot in Las Vegas on Sept. 7, 1996 after attending a Mike Tyson fight.

He died from his injuries on Sept. 13, 1996, nearly a week after the shooting.

Tupac Shakur letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
According to the letter, Shakur ended it with the pop icon because she's white.

Church prints Tupac rap lyrics instead of traditional prayer
A church mistakenly used Tupac rap lyrics in its service

Madonna wins court ruling halting auction of love letter from ex-boyfriend Tupac
The Material Girl has just won a court order to stop the auction of a letter from her ex-boyfriend Tupac.

