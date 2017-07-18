ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Madonna wins court ruling halting auction of love letter from ex-boyfriend Tupac

The Material Girl has just won a court order to stop the auction of a letter from her ex-boyfriend Tupac. (KTRK)

NEW YORK --
A New York judge has stopped an impending auction of pop star Madonna's personal items, including a love letter from her ex-boyfriend the late rapper Tupac Shakur, a pair of worn panties and a hairbrush containing her hair.

A Manhattan state Supreme Court judge Tuesday ordered Gotta Have It! Collectibles to pull 22 items from its rock-and-roll-themed auction scheduled for Wednesday.

The Material Girl sought an emergency court order saying she was "shocked to learn" of the planned online auction of the Tupac letter and had no idea it was no longer in her possession. She says a "former friend" is behind the sale.

She says it's "outrageous and grossly offensive" her DNA could be auctioned.

An auction house spokesman tells the New York Post the allegations will be "challenged and refuted" in court.

Tupac Shakur letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
According to the letter, Shakur ended it with the pop icon because she's white.


(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
