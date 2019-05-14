Travis Scott's Air Jordans sell out in hours after release

Unfortunately for rabid sneakerheads, "La Flame's" Air Jordan 1 High OG TS kicks were all snatched up in hours Saturday.
The high-top sneakers were priced at $175 when fans could first get them at 10 a.m. ET.
May 11, 2019
The high demand and issues with Nike's SNKRS app forced eager would-be purchasers to miss out. Bloomberg reports the sneakers are hitting the resale market for as much as $1,000.
The kicks weren't the only things designed by Travis Scott that sold out on Nike's website.
A Travis Scott collection of shirts and apparel, which dropped on the same day, was all spoken for.
The video above is from a previous story.
OTHER TRAVIS SCOTT STORIES
- Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott an Avengers-themed birthday party
- Mayor backs Travis Scott's idea to bring new amusement park to Houston
- 'Let us in!' Angry Travis Scott fans rush doors, get pepper sprayed after rapper postpones show
- Travis Scott launches Space 2019 store moments before Astroworld festival
- Travis Scott to perform alongside Maroon 5 at Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, the NFL announces