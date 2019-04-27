Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott an Avengers-themed birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated Scott's birthday by hosting their own "Avengers: Endgame" screening at the Thousand Oaks Cinépolis Luxury Cinema.The couple dressed up as Captain Marvel and Iron Man, and their daughter Stormi dressed as Thor.Jenner celebrated Scott's birthday, which is on April 30, a few days early because of his on-going tour.Many of the couples family attended the party and dressed as characters as well.