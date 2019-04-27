Arts & Entertainment

Kylie Jenner throws Travis Scott an Avengers-themed birthday party

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott celebrated Scott's birthday by hosting their own "Avengers: Endgame" screening at the Thousand Oaks Cinépolis Luxury Cinema.

The couple dressed up as Captain Marvel and Iron Man, and their daughter Stormi dressed as Thor.

Jenner celebrated Scott's birthday, which is on April 30, a few days early because of his on-going tour.

Many of the couples family attended the party and dressed as characters as well.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonbirthdayrapperkylie jenner
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stones back in Houston for first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News