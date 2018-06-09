ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travis Scott hosts block party in downtown Houston ahead of shoe release

EMBED </>More Videos

Travis Scott hosts block party ahead of shoe release. (KTRK)

Shelley Childers
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It was supposed to be a public block party to celebrate the launch of a Houston-inspired Nike shoe, but Travis Scott's Cactus Jack block party was shut down early, after huge numbers showed up.

The rapper spoke only to Eyewitness News saying, "I always expected the ragers to come out and they did. I love the support and they're amazing. I just wish, you know, the city kind of understood to keep it going longer."

The lines started early for his joint block party and Jordan 4 Cactus Jack shoe pre-sale, but then so did the chaos.

Sources close to Scott told ABC13 the city prepared for about 1,200 people but more than 3,000 showed up.

EMBED More News Videos

RECAP: Travis Scott holds block party for Air Jordan shoe release.



Edgar Ybarra said there were two separate lines, one for the block party carnival and another for a limited number of people who pre-ordered Scott's new sneakers.

He says there was no direction or communication.

"We were waiting in line for four to five hours and that's just to be in the wrong line and honestly right when we got to the front a bunch of people just busted it down, it was pretty crazy," said Ybarra.

Scott told Eyewitness News his collaboration with Nike on these limited release Jordan 4 shoes was a dream come true.

The new baby blue, red and white shoes, the Cactus Jack Jordan IV, pay homage to his favorite team, the Houston Oilers.

"I always thought the Houston Oilers had the freshest jerseys," he said.

EMBED More News Videos

Travis Scott hosts block party ahead of shoe release, Mayra Moreno has more.



Scott said he also grew up near Warren Moon in Missouri City, building the foundation for his Oilers passion.

Even for the fans who waited hours under the hot sun -- in large unruly crowds -- they say walking away with the sneakers is all that matters.

"It was worth it. I mean Travis Scott, he's doing his thing right now so you've got to support him, you know," said one fan.

"Travis Scott, you know he's a great rapper, he's a great artist. I've been a fan of him since the beginning," added another fan.

You can purchase the shoes starting Saturday through Nike's SNKRS app for $225.

Scott's forthcoming album is titled "Astroworld," which is another nod to the city of Houston. A release date has not been made official.

RELATED: Local rapper Travis Scott receives key to Missouri City
EMBED More News Videos

Travis Scott receives the key to hometown of Missouri City.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentrappermusic newspartyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Drake visits young heart patient after posting 'Kiki Challenge'
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Girl is youngest nominee in history for Tejano Music Award
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
Netflix tests idea of adding commercials
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Show More
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
More News