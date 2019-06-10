Tonys full winners list: 'Hadestown,' 'The Ferryman' take home top prizes

A show about a journey to Hell and back is the best musical of the year.
''Hadestown'' won eight awards at Sunday's Tonys at Radio City Music Hall, including Best Musical. There was one apiece for the show's writer-composer, Anais Mitchell, and its director, Rachel Chavkin.
The popular new show is a reimaging of the Greek myth "Orpheus and Eurydice." Mitchell, who has been working on the show for more than a decade, has said "Hadestown" is "poetry piece, not a prose piece."
As for new plays, "The Ferryman" was the favorite. The show, set in a family farmhouse during The Troubles in Ireland, took home four awards, including Best Play.
The dark retelling "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!" won Best Revival of a Musical, and Ali Stroker, who wowed the Tonys crowd with her new take on the classic song "I Cain't Say No," became the first actor in a wheelchair to win a Tony.
"Boys in the Band," starring big names such as Jim Parsons, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells, took home Best Revival of a Play.
Here's the full list of winners:
Best Musical
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Beetlejuice"
"The Prom"
"Tootsie"
Best Play
WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Choir Boy"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"What the Constitution Means to Me"
"Ink"
Best Revival of A Play
WINNER: "The Boys in the Band"
"Arthur Miller's All My Sons"
"Burn This"
"Torch Song"
"The Waverly Gallery"
Best Revival of A Musical
WINNER: "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Kiss Me, Kate"
Best Actress in a Musical
WINNER: Stephanie J. Block for "The Cher Show"
Caitlin Kinnunen for "The Prom"
Beth Leavel for "The Prom"
Eva Noblezada for "Hadestown"
Kelli O'Hara for "Kiss Me, Kate"
Best Actor in A Musical
WINNER: Santino Fontana for "Tootsie"
Brooks Ashmanskas for "The Prom"
Derrick Baskin for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Alex Brightman for "Beetlejuice"
Damon Daunno for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Best Actress in a Play
WINNER: Elaine May for "The Waverly Gallery"
Annette Bening for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"
Laura Donnelly for "The Ferryman"
Janet McTeer for "Bernhardt/Hamlet"
Laurie Metcalf for "Hillary and Clinton"
Heidi Schreck for "What the Constitution Means to Me"
Best Actor in a Play
WINNER: Bryan Cranston for "Network"
Paddy Considine for "The Ferryman"
Jeff Daniels for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Adam Driver for "Burn This"
Jeremy Pope for "Choir Boy"
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
WINNER: Ali Stroker for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Lilli Cooper for "Tootsie"
Amber Gray for "Hadestown"
Sarah Stiles for "Tootsie"
Mary Testa for "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
WINNER: Andre De Shields for "Hadestown"
Andy Grotelueschen for "Tootsie"
Patrick Page for "Hadestown"
Jeremy Pope for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Ephraim Sykes for "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Best Featured Actress in a Play
WINNER: Celia Keenan-Bolger for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Fionnula Flanagan for "The Ferryman"
Kristine Nielsen for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
Julie White for "Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
Ruth Wilson for "King Lear"
Best Featured Actor in a Play
WINNER: Bertie Carvel for "Ink"
Robin De Jesus for "The Boys in the Band"
Gideon Glick for "To Kill a Mockingbird"
Brandon Uranowitz for "Burn This"
Benjamin Walker for "Arthur Miller's All My Sons"
Best Direction of a Musical
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Tootsie"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"The Prom"
Best Direction of a Play
WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Ink"
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
"Network"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Be More Chill"
"Beetlejuice"
"The Prom"
"To Kill a Mockingbird"
"Tootsie"
Best Book of a Musical
WINNER: "Tootsie"
"Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Beetlejuice"
"Hadestown"
"The Prom"
Best Choreography
WINNER: "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Choir Boy"
"Kiss Me, Kate"
"Tootsie"
"Hadestown"
Best Orchestrations
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Tootsie"
"Kiss Me, Kate"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"King Kong"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
"Beetlejuice"
Best Scenic Design of a Play
WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"Ink"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"Network"
Best Costume Design of a Musical
WINNER: "The Cher Show"
"Hadestown"
"Beetlejuice"
"Tootsie"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
Best Costume Design of a Play
WINNER: "The Ferryman"
"Bernhardt/Hamlet"
"Torch Song"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"To Kill A Mokingbird"
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"The Cher Show"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"King Kong"
"Beetlejuice"
Best Lighting Design of a Play
WINNER: "Ink"
"Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus"
"The Ferryman"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"Network"
Best Sound Design of a Musical
WINNER: "Hadestown"
"Beetlejuice"
"King Kong"
"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations"
"Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!"
Best Sound Design of a Play
WINNER: "Choir Boy"
"Ink"
"To Kill A Mockingbird"
"The Ferryman"
"Network"
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
