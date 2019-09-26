Arts & Entertainment

The Who postpones Houston concert in middle of show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There are a lot of disappointed fans of The Who after the big concert at the Toyota Center Wednesday night ended after just a few songs.

ABC13 Sports reporter Bob Slovak was in the crowd and tweeted frontman Roger Daltrey lost his voice after eight songs.

The show is now postponed, but no details have been released on when the concert will be rescheduled.

Eyewitness News spoke with several other fans who left the concert feeling let down.

"They went off stage for about 10 minutes, came back and said they couldn't continue," one fan said. "The left and said they'll do their best to come back, they promised."

"I'm kind of disappointed because I came from Tampa just for this, and they were just in Tampa, and I didn't see them there, so I was looking forward to this a lot," another fan said.

"The concert was good up until then. I think they tried," yet another fan said. "What can you do when the main guy goes out?"
