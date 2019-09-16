Rock on! Houston kids shred guitar on stage with Lenny Kravitz

Kravitz hit the stage at Smart Financial Centre Sunday night when he was joined by siblings Clifton and Melody for his song, "Are You Gonna Go My Way?"
Judging from the cheers, the kids made an impression on the crowd and Kravitz, who tweeted about the duo Monday morning.
"Last night in Houston I had the pleasure of having Clifton & Melody perform "Are You Gonna Go My Way" with us on stage. It is always inspiring to witness the youth who are dedicated to musicianship," Kravitz wrote.
Last night in Houston I had the pleasure of having Clifton & Melody perform “Are You Gonna Go My Way” with us on stage. It is always inspiring to witness the youth who are dedicated to musicianship.— Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 16, 2019
📸: Nadine Koupaei pic.twitter.com/rm99CxAwqz
During the performance, Clifton even had the opportunity to shred a guitar solo.
Meanwhile, Kravitz seems to have had the kids on his radar for at least the last month.
He reposted a video of Clifton and Melody rocking out to a cover of "Are You Gonna Go My Way?"
Clifton and Melody were on the guitar and their 10-year-old friend joined them on the drums.
"Please bring them on stage at your Smart Financial SugarLand performance! They are sooo awesome! They tore the house down when they performed with The Revolution at the House of Blues Houston!" one Facebook user wrote in August.
Well, Kravitz made that wish come true.
This isn't the first time Clifton and Melody have received praise from veteran super stars.
Earth, Wind and Fire has also lauded the pair for their cover of the group's hit "Getaway."
See more of Clifton and Melody's attention-grabbing covers on their Instagram page, where they have more than 70,000 followers.