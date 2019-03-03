Arts & Entertainment

'The Sandlot' set to return as a TV series with the original cast

EMBED <>More Videos

Fun facts about the movie 'The Sandlot

Play ball!

The original cast of "The Sandlot" is set to return for a sequel to classic film, but this time adapted for television.

"The Sandlot" director David Mickey Evans revealed during a podcast interview that he recently sold a 2-season sequel to a streaming service.

RELATED: Highlands Little League team recreates 'The Sandlot' picture

"I just sold a Sandlot television show," Evans said in an interview with The Rain Delay podcast. "We're about to get an order for the first two seasons."

While Evans wouldn't name the streaming service that will broadcast the reboot, he also said, "It doesn't take a genius to figure that out right now." the film was set in 1962, the TV series will take place 22 years in 1984.

Evans did not reveal how soon the series would be released.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbaseballmovie newsmovie sequels
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man charged in connection with case of 2 missing girls
Mardi Gras, Galveston
Woman in critical condition following multi-vehicle crash
NTSB starts investigation into cargo plane crash in Trinity Bay
Dog shot and killed during missing persons case, police say
What are the best places to eat in Houston?
Police officers who shot Stephon Clark won't face charges
Show More
2 pregnant women injured in drunk driving crash
ESPN's College GameDay to visit UH hoops at Fertitta Center
Fun facts about Texas Independence Day
11-year-old girl charged in connection with baby's death
Man shot to death while riding in car in northwest Harris Co.
More TOP STORIES News