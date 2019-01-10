OSCARS

Who is hosting the Oscars? No one, according to Variety report

From winners jumping on chairs to the Best Picture mix-up, take a look back at surprising moments in Oscars history. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

The question of who is going to host the Oscars has been hovering in the air for weeks, ever since Kevin Hart stepped down.

The Academy has decided that the show will not have a host, "individuals with knowledge of the plans" told Variety.

Hart was initially announced as this year's host on Dec. 4, but his status quickly came into question as years-old homophobic tweets of his resurfaced. Hart quit the gig, saying he had already apologized for his past language and would not do so again.

Since then, he has apologized again, and last week Ellen DeGeneres urged him to reconsider hosting. On Wednesday, Hart appeared on Good Morning America, saying definitively that he is not hosting this year and is done talking about the controversy.

The last time the show went host-less was 30 years ago. The 1989 ceremony still featured performances and comedic bits, including a routine from legendary comedian Billy Crystal.


Cyrstal, as it turned out, would go on to host the show the following year and to eventually become one of the ceremony's most beloved hosts.

The Oscars will air Feb. 24 on ABC.
