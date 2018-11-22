ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'The Lion King': Watch first official teaser trailer

EMBED </>More Videos

July 19, 2019. #TheLionKing

Disney's animated classic "The Lion King" is coming to life in a live-action film set to be released on July 19, 2019.

On Thursday, Disney released the first trailer for the new movie starring Donald Glover as the voice of Simba and Beyoncé as Nala.

The film tells the story of a young lion who must face his destiny despite trying circumstances. Simba faces the death of his father as a young cub, then runs away where he meets Pumbaa the warthog and Timon the meerkat. As he grows into a young lion, Simba falls in love with Nala.

Ultimately, Simba must confront his uncle Scar and claim his place on Pride Rock.

James Earl Jones will reprise his role of Mufasa, Simba's father, from the original "The Lion King."

Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner take on the voices of friends Pumbaa and Timon, while Chiwetel Ejiofor of "12 Years a Slave" gives voice to Simba's scheming uncle, Scar.

John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key and Alfre Woodard also star in the film.

The live-action movie will be directed by Jon Favreau, director of the live-action "The Jungle Book."

"The Lion King" will hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentthe lion kingdisneymovie newstrailersbeyonce
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Mary Poppins Special' to air on ABC on Thanksgiving
11-year-old Austin girl makes history at Tejano Music Awards
Fans injured after brawl breaks out at Pusha T show in Toronto
Diddy shares memories of former girlfriend Kim Porter
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Couple goes missing on way to visit family on Thanksgiving
Which stores will be open, closed on Thanksgiving Day?
Family thankful to survive fire that destroyed Texas City home
Man allegedly stabbed 2 dogs, 1 fatally, inside own home
Generous business steps up for landscaper who lost truck
Volunteerism becomes family affair at Houston 'Superfeast'
Woman survives after men rape, stab and try to drown her: Police
Baby surprise: Zoo ape on birth control delivers baby
Show More
Man trying to steal gas from U-Haul sets pants on fire
Hundreds lineup for early Black Friday shopping in Meyerland
Student leaves note on car for school bus after hit and run
Trump issues Thanksgiving threat to close US-Mexico border
Charged medspa owner told not to perform more procedures
More News