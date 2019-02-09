Six Flags Great America is offering a first look at the construction of their newest roller coaster, Maxx Force, set to open this summer.The ride is currently about 20 percent complete with over 75 footers in place as its foundation, as well as parts of the ride track.Six Flags describes it as a triple-record breaking launch coaster. It will have the fastest acceleration in North America, taking riders from zero to 78 miles per hour in under 2 seconds.It will have the tallest double inversion in the world, which turns riders upside down and it will have the fastest inversion in the world."The new Maxx Force coaster is in a class all by itself, launching riders from 0 to 78 miles per hour in under two seconds," said Six Flags Great America Park President Hank Salemi. "No other coaster in the country accelerates at that blistering speed."The coaster trains are modeled after Formula One racing cars. The park said it will be in the Carousel Plaza area of the park.