Huey death: St. Louis rapper Lawrence Franks Jr. known as Huey killed in shooting in Missouri

St. Louis rapper Lawrence Franks Jr., who went by the stage name Huey, was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.
KINLOCH, Mo. -- A St. Louis rapper who went by the stage name Huey was killed in a shooting that also wounded another man, authorities say.

St. Louis County police said in a news release that the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Thursday in Kinloch.

Police identified the man who was killed as 32-year-old Lawrence Franks Jr., known by fans as Huey. The Kinloch native was best known in the rap community for his 2006 debut single, "Pop, Lock & Drop It." It eventually reached the No. 6 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The music video has more than 50 million hits on YouTube.

A 21-year-old man who was wounded in the shooting remained hospitalized Friday with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said in a news release that detectives believe as many as 10 other people were there when the shooting happened.

Police released no details about how the shooting unfolded or a possible motive. They also have not said whether they have any suspects.
