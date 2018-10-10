HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Carlos Correa stole our hearts last year when he proposed to his girlfriend Daniella Rodriguez at the end of the World Series.
Since then, everyone's been wondering when the couple will finally tie the knot.
During an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Correa's mother-in-law, Martha Rodriguez, says the couple is planning to host their wedding in December 2019.
Martha is known for making her "blinged out" custom jackets for the wives' and girlfriends of the Astros players.
She says during last year's World Series she was completely shocked when Correa proposed to Daniella.
"It was a surprise for me. I saw everything on TV and started crying. It was very emotional," Martha said.
The proposal from Correa also completely surprised Daniella, a former Miss Texas. She had no idea her boyfriend of over a year was contemplating the next step, or that he had been urged to do it by his mother.
Many details about the wedding were not released, but Martha did say that if she has anything to do with Daniella's wedding gown, it will be bedazzled with Swarovski crystals.
"I don't know what she wants for her gown. But if it's up to me it's going to be full of crystals," Martha said
With the wedding being a little more than a year away, Daniella has not released information about her gown or a possible venue.
She did host her first bridal shower on Aug. 29., where many of the Astros wives' and girlfriends were in attendance.