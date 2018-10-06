STYLE & FASHION

Astros' Carlos Correa's future mom-in-law gets crafty with custom made gear

Check out these super cool denim jackets the Astros wives are wearing

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The women of the Astros are known for their sense of fashion and now, the Houston team's gear is getting a bit of sparkle with the crafty help of one of their own.

Houston's shortstop Carlos Correa's soon to be mother-in-law, who goes by Sparkle Queen on Instagram, is adding her own special touch to the ladies style with her custom denim jackets

Sparkle Queen, the mother of Correa's fiance Daniella Rodriguez, specializes in custom jean jackets, baseball jerseys, and hats.

Even Rodriguez took to Instagram to share her own jean jacket with the caption "Ready for October baseball."


The clothing items are very detailed, with some even containing over 1,000 Swarovskis.

More designs can be found on Rodriguez's mom Instagram.
